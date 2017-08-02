Police: Arkansan charged with reckless burning after catching apron on fire, flinging lighter fluid at wall

An Arkansas man was charged with reckless burning Tuesday after he caught his apron on fire, scorching someone's leg, and later flung a bottle of lighter fluid at the wall, police said.

A Jacksonville police officer was sent to the home of 20-year-old Marcus Porch on Galloway Circle sometime before 8:30 p.m., according to a police report.

Porch told the officer that he and a few other people were inside the house when an argument broke out. Porch had been "playing" with a lighter and accidentally caught his apron on fire, he reportedly told police.

He took the aflame apron off and went outside, which is how another person got a burn on her leg, Porch told police.

After he returned, the 20-year-old reportedly said, he started "playing" with a bottle of lighter fluid.

The argument continued, and Porch threw the bottle of lighter fluid at the wall, police said.

Porch was charged with reckless burning and second-degree domestic battery, both felonies, as well as endangering the welfare of a minor, a misdemeanor.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $1,350 bond, online records show.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.