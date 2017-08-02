Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansan charged with reckless burning after catching apron on fire, flinging lighter fluid at wall
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:54 p.m.
An Arkansas man was charged with reckless burning Tuesday after he caught his apron on fire, scorching someone's leg, and later flung a bottle of lighter fluid at the wall, police said.
A Jacksonville police officer was sent to the home of 20-year-old Marcus Porch on Galloway Circle sometime before 8:30 p.m., according to a police report.
Porch told the officer that he and a few other people were inside the house when an argument broke out. Porch had been "playing" with a lighter and accidentally caught his apron on fire, he reportedly told police.
He took the aflame apron off and went outside, which is how another person got a burn on her leg, Porch told police.
After he returned, the 20-year-old reportedly said, he started "playing" with a bottle of lighter fluid.
The argument continued, and Porch threw the bottle of lighter fluid at the wall, police said.
Porch was charged with reckless burning and second-degree domestic battery, both felonies, as well as endangering the welfare of a minor, a misdemeanor.
He is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $1,350 bond, online records show.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.
