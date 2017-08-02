Search said to yield pot-plant operation

A 41-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after authorities reported finding a "marijuana grow" in an outbuilding in south Pulaski County, according to an arrest report.

Ronald Tevell Edwards was arrested Tuesday at his residence at 5313 S. Landmark Circle in south Pulaski County, the report said. Property records show Edwards owns the property.

Investigators saw plants on the back porch, according to the report, and a search warrant for the residence was obtained. The report said 102 plants found growing in an outbuilding were suspected to be marijuana.

The operation, according to the report, had lights along with a water tank inside the building.

Edwards was charged with maintaining a drug premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of a controlled substance with purpose and manufacturing a controlled substance, according to the arrest report.

Restaurant's cash taken in burglary

About $200 in cash was stolen in a break-in reported early Monday at a Little Rock restaurant, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 12:01 a.m. to Layla's Gyros at 9501 N. Rodney Parham Road.

When they arrived, authorities discovered that the front glass door of the restaurant had been broken.

Listed as stolen were $200 in cash and two cash registers valued at $800.

It was not immediately clear whether surveillance footage was available in the area of the burglary.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Lurker at back door shoots LR man, 25

Little Rock police say a 25-year-old man was shot when he went to walk his dog Tuesday morning.

The victim told officers that he opened his back door and saw an assailant in a black mask with a gun. The two got in an altercation that ended when the 25-year-old was shot in his upper body, a police spokesman said.

Officers arrived in the 30 block of Rosemoor Drive shortly after 6:45 a.m., and the man was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, authorities said.

Officer Steve Moore said police believe the gunman was trying to rob the victim.

