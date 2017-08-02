Second Arkansas Goat Festival to include lingerie fashion show, yoga, races

The second Arkansas Goat Festival this fall will bring owners and enthusiasts together for a lineup of quirky events that include a lingerie fashion show and yoga — both featuring the animals.

This year’s festival is planned for Oct. 7 at Perryville’s city park on Recreation Drive in the town of around 1,400 residents. It is about 44 miles north and west of Little Rock.

Other events planned that day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. include goat races, a parade, cheese making demonstrations, a goatee contest for humans and a goat soap making demonstration.

In its inaugural year, the festival drew more than 1,000 people to Perryville from more than 40 counties in Arkansas as well as visitors from about 20 states, according to organizers.

More information about the free event can be found by visiting the Arkansas Goat Festival website.