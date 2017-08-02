State Sports Briefs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Salt Bowl tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2017 Salt Bowl between Bryant and Benton are on sale at all Big Red Stores in Saline County.

The Salt Bowl is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It is the first time in the series that the game will be played on a Saturday.

Tickets are $10 each and include a Salt Bowl T-shirt. On game day, tickets will be available at War Memorial Stadium for $8, but that price does not include the T-shirt.

For the first time, there are indoor club level tickets available for $25, which include a T-shirt and can be purchased at either the Benton Chamber of Commerce or the Bryant Chamber of Commerce. The chambers of commerce also will have parking passes available for $25.

Benton is the home team and its fans will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium. Bryant fans will sit on the east side.

The Salt Bowl committee announced Tuesday that Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Director Kane Webb will toss the honorary coin at the Salt Bowl.

Bryant won last year's game 10-7 in front of 30,613 fans.

-- Jeremy Muck

VOLLEYBALL

UCA represented on preseason team

Megan Nash was named to the Southland Conference's preseason all-conference team, while juniors Samantha Anderson and Haley Tippett were named to the second team.

Nash, a middle blocker, led the Sugar Bears and ranked third in the Southland in blocks (2.31 per set) and fourth in opponent hitting percentage (.192).

Anderson, an outside hitter, was second on the team in kills, averaging 2.67 kills per set last season while hitting .262 and chipping in 0.90 blocks and 0.33 digs per set defensively. She collected at least 10 kills in 15 matches and was named All-Southland honorable mention.

Tippett earned All-Southland honorable mention after leading the Sugar Bears in total kills (292), kills per set (2.81), and service aces (31).

