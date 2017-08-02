All in the Family
Everybody Loves Raymond
Leave It to Beaver
Roseanne
Dallas
Father Knows Best
Eight Is Enough
The Beverly Hillbillies
Happy Days
ANSWERS
Bunker
Barone
Cleaver
Conner
Ewing
Anderson
Bradford
Clampett
Cunningham
Food on 08/02/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: TV surnames
