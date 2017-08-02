Teen pulled from river becomes 1 Arkansas county's 4th drowning death this year

A teenager pulled from an Arkansas river last week became Cleburne County's fourth drowning death this year, according to a news release.

On July 26, Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies were sent around 1 p.m. to a possible drowning at the Little Red River near John F. Kennedy Park, the release said.

When they arrived, emergency responders were performing CPR on 18-year-old Toby Tyler of West Memphis. He was taken to a hospital in Heber Springs, then transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The death is under investigation.

Earlier in July, another person died from drowning in Cleburne County after he and his floating partner were rescued from the same river.

On July 13, a witness told authorities he heard a yell for help and spotted two people floating in the Little Red River. The onlooker helped both of the floaters onto a nearby dock, the sheriff's office said.

One of those people, Raymond Myers of Lake Charles, La., was pronounced dead at the scene after a failed CPR attempt, authorities said.