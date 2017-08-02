Tim McGraw, Faith Hill concert in North Little Rock canceled, venue says

A Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert scheduled for Thursday at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena has been canceled, the venue said.

The country music duo was set to perform as part of their Soul 2 Soul tour.

In a news release, Verizon Arena said that, per a doctor's advisement, Hill was put on two days of vocal rest.

Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase, according to the venue.

The tour is set to resume Friday night in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

McGraw and Hill had previously performed in central Arkansas on at least three occasions in June 1998, September 2000 and July 2006.