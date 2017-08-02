U.S. plans trade probe over China's demands for tech transfers

BEIJING — The Trump administration is weighing plans to punish China for forcing U.S. and foreign companies to share their technology in return for access to the vast Chinese market, a personal familiar with U.S. discussions said Wednesday.

The administration is considering invoking the rarely used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which empowers Washington to investigate Chinese trade practices and impose sanctions, including tariffs, within months, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been made public.

The investigation would focus on China's alleged "forced technology transfer policies and practices," the person said, adding that the Trump administration could move to launch such a probe this week.

U.S. and other Western governments and business groups accuse Beijing of unfairly nurturing Chinese competitors — in fields ranging from medical equipment to renewable energy to electric cars — by requiring foreign firms to hand over proprietary technologies in exchange for being allowed to operate in China.

China's Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

