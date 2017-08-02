Vazquez's 3-run HR rallies Red Sox over Indians

RED SOX 12, INDIANS 10

BOSTON -- Christian Vazquez hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an astonishing catch by center fielder Austin Jackson.

In the fifth inning, Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff home run with a leaping grab in the right-center triangle at Fenway Park. Jackson reached way above the wall and tumbled head over heels into the Red Sox bullpen, steadying himself by holding onto the fence with his right arm.

Following a soft landing, Jackson stood up and showed umpires he indeed had the ball, to the amazement of players on both sides. A replay review confirmed Jackson held on for the catch, and the sensational play earned him a standing ovation from rival Red Sox fans.

Cleveland tied it on Francisco Lindor's leadoff home run in the top of the ninth and took a 10-9 lead on Craig Kimbrel's bases-loaded wild pitch with Jackson at the plate. But the Indians, who led 5-0 after two innings, blew the lead for the third and final time in the bottom of the ninth as Boston moved back into first place in the AL East.

Indians closer Cody Allen (0-6) threw a wild pitch on a strikeout that allowed Mitch Moreland to reach first base and extend the inning for Vazquez. He delivered the game-ending shot to center and celebrated with teammates at home plate.

Moreland also homered for the Red Sox, who trailed 7-5. The comeback lifted them a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees, who lost 4-3 to Detroit.

Brandon Guyer, Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana also homered for Cleveland in a rematch of last year's AL playoff series won by the Indians.

Kimbrel (3-0) blew a save for the fourth time this season, but ended up with the victory when Vazquez hit his second home run of the year.

TIGERS 4, YANKEES 3 John Hicks hit a three-run home run in his first big league game in more than a month, Justin Upton added a solo drive off CC Sabathia, and Detroit held on to beat host New York.

ORIOLES 7, ROYALS 2 Dylan Bundy allowed three hits over a career-high eight innings, newcomer Tim Beckham had two hits and scored twice and resurgent Baltimore beat visiting Kansas City for its fourth consecutive victory.

MARINERS 8, RANGERS 7 Robinson Cano doubled twice and drove in three runs as Seattle beat host Texas.

RAYS 6, ASTROS 4 Evan Longoria became the second Tampa Bay player to hit for the cycle and drove in three runs to lead the visiting Rays over Houston.

BLUE JAYS 8, WHITE SOX 4 Justin Smoak hit his 31st home run, Josh Donaldson homered and drove in three runs, and Toronto beat host Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 9, PIRATES 1 Billy Hamilton hit a three-run home run and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and visiting Cincinnati overwhelmed Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 6 Max Scherzer hit his first career home run to help build a six-run lead, but he pitched only one inning before departing with a neck spasm, and host Miami rallied to beat Washington.

DODGERS 3, BRAVES 2 Kenta Maeda allowed only two hits in seven scoreless innings, Cody Bellinger homered and visiting Los Angeles beat Atlanta for its ninth consecutive victory.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 2 Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, and host Milwaukee held on for a victory over the Cardinals.

CUBS 16, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Jon Lester hit his first major league home run and struck out nine to reach 2,000 for his career, helping Chicago rout visiting Arizona.

ROCKIES 5, METS 4 Nolan Arenado hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth that gave host Colorado a victory over New York.

Sports on 08/02/2017