Wings' Doakes' athleticism and game earn him early offers

Guard Gerald Doakes’ quickness and speed are at an elite levels and that has helped him earn scholarship offers before the start of sophomore year at Jacksonville Lighthouse.

Doakes, 6-2, plays for the 15-under Arkansas Wings during the spring and summer and has offers from SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Southern Miss and Abilene Christian. He said getting the early offers has surprised him.

“It does surprise me, but I’ve been working hard and getting better in the gym and I’ve been trying to earn these offers,” Doakes said. “I just want to get as many as I can.”

The Wings defeated Team Superstar South 64-61 when Doakes hit a game winning 3-pointer in overtime to help the Wings advance to the FAB 48 Elite 8. He finished the game with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals for the game.

He said he thinks Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Baylor are close to offering. Doakes enjoys the high level of competition he and his Wings teammates face during the spring and summer.

“It’s been real competitive and I’m a competitive player, so I really like it,” he said.

Doakes, who averaged about 14 points a game for the Wings, reports a vertical jump beyond 40 inches. His ability to sky helps his ability to hit the jump shot over defenders.

“Really jumping was natural for me,” said Doakes, who helped Lighthouse to a 28-7 record. “I started dunking like at the end of the sixth grade. So when I can shoot I can shoot over anybody.”