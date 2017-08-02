Woman's body found on rural property in western Arkansas

DARDANELLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police says its agents are investigating after a woman's decomposed body was found near Dardanelle.

State police say the woman's body was discovered Tuesday at a property near the Yell-Logan county line, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. Authorities say special agents with Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation at the request of the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

State police say the woman's remains are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm her identity and determine a cause of death.