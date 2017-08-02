Home / Latest News /
Woman's body found on rural property in western Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:54 a.m.
DARDANELLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police says its agents are investigating after a woman's decomposed body was found near Dardanelle.
State police say the woman's body was discovered Tuesday at a property near the Yell-Logan county line, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. Authorities say special agents with Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation at the request of the Logan County Sheriff's Office.
State police say the woman's remains are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm her identity and determine a cause of death.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman's body found on rural property in western Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.