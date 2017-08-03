Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 03, 2017, 9:03 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

4 hurt on deadly ride at Ohio State Fair remain hospitalized

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:52 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people injured when a thrill ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair remain hospitalized, including a woman in a coma.

An 18-year-old man was killed and seven people injured when the swinging and spinning Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26 on the state fair's midway.

Tyler Jerrell's burial was Tuesday. His girlfriend, 18-year-old Keziah Lewis, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Relatives of 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert say she's opened her eyes briefly but hasn't woken up.

Forty-two-year-old Russell Franks is in critical condition. His niece, 36-year-old Tamica Dunlap, is in serious condition.

A co-owner of the company that provides rides at the fair in Columbus has said he's certain the ride fell apart because of a mechanical problem. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 4 hurt on deadly ride at Ohio State Fair remain hospitalized

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online