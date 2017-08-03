Arkansan accused of throwing 80-year-old grandmother to ground, chasing after teen with knife

An Arkansas man is accused of assaulting multiple family members in an attack that included chasing a teen with a knife and throwing his 80-year-old grandmother to the ground.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Carl Anthony Basile, 33, of Hot Springs was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic battery and third-degree domestic battery.

Basile was reportedly “out of control” as he threw his grandmother to the ground at a home on New Leaf Lane in Hot Springs, she told deputies with the Garland County sheriff’s office shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The grandmother reportedly had a knot on her left leg and skin torn with minor bleeding.

A sheriff's deputy noted that Basile appears to be under the influence of drugs. Basile reportedly admitted to "coming down" off of methamphetamine.

A 16-year-old girl said that Basile had chased her down the street with a knife while she attempted to call authorities and later grabbed her by the neck in attempt to choke her. She reported bruising to her neck.

A third person, only identified as a 58-year-old woman, was also pushed against a wall, causing an injury to her left hand.

Asked to give his account of what happened, Basile reportedly said that he "wold not rat out his family like they did him."

Records show Basile remained at the Garland County jail as of Thursday afternoon. He is set to appear Aug. 14 in Garland County District Court.

Read the full story in the Sentinel-Record here.

Information for this article was contributed by Steven Mross of the Sentinel-Record.