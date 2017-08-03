Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Arkansas Cinema Society film festival to feature 'Star Wars' actor

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:03 p.m.

Adam Driver plays a poetry-writing bus driver in Jim Jarmusch’s gentle Paterson. He lost 51 pounds to play a 17th-century Portuguese priest in Martin Scorsese’ Silence.


LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Cinema Society's inaugural event is set to kick off in Little Rock later this month, and will feature Star Wars actor Adam Driver.

The society said Wednesday that Driver will screen his film, Paterson, at the three-day film festival.

Other films to be screened include Patti Cake$, Pete's Dragon and The Force Awakens. Several question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers and actors are also scheduled.

Little Rock native Jeff Nichols is the chair of the society. His credits include writing and directing the movie Loving, for which Ruth Negga was nominated for an Academy Award. He also wrote and directed the movie Mud, starring Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

The festival is scheduled to run Aug. 24-26.

