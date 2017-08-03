Police: After being cut off on Little Rock road, driver robbed of Camaro by stranger wielding assault rifle

An Arkansas man was robbed of his Camaro on Wednesday after a stranger cut him off, then threatened him with an assault rifle, police said.

Little Rock police officers went to the 4500 block of West 27th Street around 11:10 p.m. after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.

A 23-year-old Jacksonville man told police that he and a passenger, a 24-year-old Jacksonville man, were in a teal 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the area when the pair was cut off by gray Chevrolet four-door car.

A stranger inside the gray vehicle pointed an assault rifle at the Camaro and said, "Get the f*** out of the car," while another person showed a handgun, the victims said.

The Jacksonville men got out, and one of the gunmen got into the Camaro. Both cars fled the area in different directions, police said.

No suspects were named on the report.