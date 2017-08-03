ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

FRIDAY

History sandwich

The 1958 Acme Brick Building, 301 S. Victory St., Little Rock, will be the focus of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's August "Sandwiching in History" tour program, noon Friday. The building served as the showroom for the various Acme Brick products until 1996, when the company sold it to the state for offices. It has also been used as a campaign headquarters for several would-be officeholders. The most recent tenant has been the Arkansas Asphalt Pavement Association. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

Bad Actors

A newbie director, trying to cast the leads for a community theater production of Romeo and Juliet, discovers her audition pool includes extreme method actors, actors who don't know how to channel their rage and a woman who possibly thinks she's a cat in Bad Auditions by Bad Actors by Ian McWethy. The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St. Hot Springs, will stage the comedy, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 11-12, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 13. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 12 and younger. Call (501) 623-8585, email thepockettheatre@sbcglobal.net or visit pockettheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Book & paper show

The Arkansas Antiquarian Booksellers Association will hold its 32nd annual Arkansas Book and Paper Show, 1o a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive at Main Street, Jacksonville. Dealers will be selling rare books, first and autographed editions, rare documents, maps, postcards and more. Admission is $5, $2 for students; parking is free. Call (501) 985-1663.

TICKETS

Casting Crowns

Tickets -- $19.75-$69.75 plus service charges -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 for a concert by Casting Crowns, on their The Very Next Thing tour, with "special guest" Zach Williams, an Arkansas native making his Verizon Arena debut, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Theater at Verizon Arena, Interstate 30 and East Broadway, North Little Rock. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

