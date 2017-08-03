Home / Entertainment /
Fast Forward
Another world: The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies opens the latest in a series of exhibits on World War II internment camps with "The Art of Injustice: Paul Faris' Photographs of Japanese American Incarceration, Rohwer, AR 1945," Aug. 11-Dec. 30. The opening reception for the exhibit "Jim Nelson: Abstraction and Color" (Aug. 11-Nov. 25) is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 11. Admission is free. Call (501) 320-5700 or visit butlercenter.org.
World tour: Janet Jackson's State of the World Tour lands at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are $33-$279. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
