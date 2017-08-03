Firm: Venezuela vote tally fudged

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Revelations on Wednesday that voter turnout figures were manipulated in an election to expand the powers of a constituent assembly in Venezuela cast an even longer shadow over the assembly hours before it was to convene.

The official count of voters in Sunday's election was off by at least 1 million, according to the head of voting-technology firm Smartmatic. The finding sowed further discord over the body that has been granted authority to rewrite Venezuela's constitution and override every branch of government.

Results recorded by Smartmatic's systems and those reported by Venezuela's National Electoral Council show "without any doubt" that the official turnout of more than 8 million voters was tampered with, the firm's CEO Antonio Mugica told reporters in London. The international software company has provided voting technology in Venezuela since 2004.

Mugica did not, however, specify whether his company's figures showed 1 million fewer, or 1 million more, voters participated in the election.

"Even in moments of deep political conflict and division, we have been satisfied with the voting process and the count has been completely accurate," Mugica said. "It is, therefore, with the deepest regret that we have to report that the turnout figures on Sunday, 30 July, for the constituent assembly in Venezuela were tampered with."

Tibisay Lucena, the head of the National Electoral Council, dismissed Smartmatic's claim, calling it an "opinion" of a company that played only a secondary role in the election and had no access to complete data.

"A company located outside the country does not guarantee the transparency and credibility of the Venezuelan electoral system," Lucena said.

Hours later, President Nicolas Maduro accused Smartmatic of bowing to U.S. pressure to "stain" the election results. Standing behind the electoral council's voter count, he proclaimed that an additional 2 million Venezuelans would have cast ballots if they hadn't been stopped by roadblocks erected by the socialist government's opponents.

"Nothing and no one can stop the victory of the people!" Maduro said to applause from 500 members of the new assembly.

The president also announced that the assembly's installation was being delayed by a day, convening Friday instead of today in order to "organize it well in peace and tranquility."

Smartmatic's announcement drew an immediate reaction from opposition leaders who have contended since Sunday's results were announced that the National Electoral Council had inflated the turnout count.

Julio Borges, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, said lawmakers were asking the nation's chief prosecutor to investigate election commission members for potential crimes.

"They are going to install a fraudulent constitutional assembly, and no one can say with certitude that these people ... were those who won or if they were the product of a scheme," Borges said.

Even before Smartmatic's allegations, there were growing doubts over the veracity of the National Electoral Council's official vote count of 8 million. The opposition -- a sizable portion of the population -- boycotted the vote, and an independent exit poll concluded that fewer than half that number cast ballots.

Opposition leaders said counts from observers stationed in each municipality also suggested that the government's numbers were inflated.

In an election in which virtually all the candidates were supporters of Maduro's socialist party, voter turnout is one of the only indicators of how much popular support the constituent assembly might have.

Luis Emilio Rondon, one of five members on the electoral commission and the only one who has sided with the opposition, said Tuesday that he had grave doubts about the accuracy of the vote count, in part because the commission had ordered fewer audits than in previous elections. He also said the commission did not use permanent ink to mark voters' fingers to ensure that no one voted twice.

The electoral council has provided a total vote count and lists of individual winners but no details on how many votes each person received, or how many votes were cast in each region, as it has in previous elections.

"The controls that make our electoral system robust were, by and large, relaxed -- and, in some cases, eliminated," Rondon said.

Smartmatic, which supplies services worldwide, was founded by Venezuelans in Caracas and began providing voting technology during the presidency of the late Hugo Chavez, who installed the nation's current socialist government. In the past, opposition members have questioned the validity of results, but the firm has maintained its impartiality.

Information for this article was contributed by Leonore Schick of The Associated Press.

