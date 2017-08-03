Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER The water is clear and at normal level. Bass are the big story on the Little Maumelle right now. Early and late in the day, largemouth bass are biting very well on spinnerbaits, topwater lures, soft plastics and shallow-running crankbaits. Things slow down a bit once the sun is up, so get out there early or wait for the evening bite.

LAKE NORFORK This summer’s striper fishing has been the best in years. Most guides are producing limits on each trip. Stripers are feeding from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. Stop fishing after you catch your limit because stripers won’t survive after the fight during these hot days and low-oxygen conditions. Use a three-quarter ounce weight with a short leader to put the bait on the bottom, then bring it up about a foot as you move around. Stripers are still concentrated at Dam Cove, Koso, Thumb, Point 1 and the Hudson Area.

BEAVER LAKE Surface fishing for white bass has been excellent near Horseshoe Bend, and walleyes are feeding below the white bass. Walleyes can be caught from 20- to 30-feet deep on three-way rigs with Rapalas in natural colors for clear water or chartreuse/orange and clown colors in areas of stained water. Also try Rapala Tail Dancers, Bagley Rumble B’s, Flicker Shad, and Bandit 300 Series in colors that include orange and chartreuse. Also try slow death rigs and spinner rigs on bottom bouncers in orange/chartreuse. Bink Pro Scale 1-ounce jigging spoons in white or white/chartreuse combination and a variety of jigs are also producing walleyes.