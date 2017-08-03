Home / Entertainment /
By Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I love to look stylish, but I don't have a lot of money. Do you have any hints to help?
-- Mary T. in Illinois
DEAR READER: It's great to look "pulled together," and even better when you can do it on a budget. Here are some hints for you:
• Low-key colors for clothing are best. Shocking pink and orange aren't subtle or refined; black, navy, buff, ivory and white are more elegant. Along those same lines, loud prints and patterns are too busy-looking.
• Minimize gaudy jewelry. Wear a few quality pieces: A simple watch, a signature bangle bracelet, a sparkly pair of diamond or zirconia stud earrings and a stylish strand of pearls are good basics for a jewelry wardrobe.
• Stylish people rarely follow trends in clothing. Their wardrobe pieces are classic, well-made and timeless. This includes shoes.
• You don't need to have a lot of money to look like you have a lot of money. Keep your clothes tailored, and make sure they fit properly.
• Don't overdo it. Subtlety is key.
DEAR HELOISE: To make vacation preparation easier and less stressful, I created a spreadsheet with two columns. The first column is a list of things I need to take: Electronics, tickets, personal-hygiene items, etc.
The other column is for things I need to do: Adjust the thermostat, stop the mail, notify the neighbors, etc.
When it's time to get ready, I print out my spreadsheet, add to or delete from the lists as necessary, and I feel assured that I am not forgetting anything.
-- John G., Indiana
DEAR HELOISE: Many doctors' offices request that patients not wear perfume or cologne during their appointments. Such scents can cause allergic reactions in those so afflicted.
-- Karen M., via email
DEAR HELOISE: I want to pass on a hint for all of the loose-change-saving readers. Before you bring your change to the bank, please check to see if it accepts coins, and how the bank would like to receive them.
The bank I work for accepts only loose coins. If you bring them in rolled, we have to unroll them to run the coins through the counting machine.
Save yourself a lot of time: Check before you roll!
-- Mary S., Indiana
