Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 03, 2017, 3:34 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

I-49 work to close trail until Saturday

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:58 a.m.

Work to widen a section of Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require a section of the Arkansas Missouri Trail at Northwest Community College to be closed through Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Relocating utilities will require closing the trail between Phyllis Street and the community college campus. Advance warning signs and barricades will be in place to communicate the trail's closure, the department said. The section first closed on Tuesday.

The work is part of a $27.7 million project to widen 3.5 miles of I-49 to six lanes from four between U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Arkansas 72.

Metro on 08/03/2017

Print Headline: I-49 work to close trail until Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: I-49 work to close trail until Saturday

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online