I-49 work to close trail until Saturday

Work to widen a section of Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require a section of the Arkansas Missouri Trail at Northwest Community College to be closed through Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Relocating utilities will require closing the trail between Phyllis Street and the community college campus. Advance warning signs and barricades will be in place to communicate the trail's closure, the department said. The section first closed on Tuesday.

The work is part of a $27.7 million project to widen 3.5 miles of I-49 to six lanes from four between U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Arkansas 72.

Metro on 08/03/2017