• Dave Wilson, a police lieutenant in Eureka, Mo., said a 34-year-old woman shaved a 9-year-old neighbor boy's head and wrote "pervert" across his forehead after her daughter said he pulled her hair and touched her inappropriately during a sleepover with the boy's sister.
• Paul LePage, the governor of Maine, criticized fellow Republican Susan Collins and independent Angus King for their votes against a GOP-backed measure to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, writing that the two senators are "worse than out of touch -- they are downright dangerous."
• Jonathan Howard, a Phoenix police sergeant, said a customer with a handgun shot and killed an armed robber who had jumped over a pharmacy counter, pointed a gun at people and demanded opioids.
• Oskar Groening, 96, a former Auschwitz death camp guard convicted of being an accessory to murder, will appeal a decision by German prosecutors that he is healthy enough to begin serving a four-year prison sentence, his attorneys said.
• Shawn Waters, 36, of Queens, N.Y., surrendered to police to face grand larceny and other counts in the theft of a rare African spurred tortoise that was taken from a nature center and was recovered after a Connecticut man called police and told them he had acquired the 95-pound creature in a trade.
• David Rachman, police chief in Slatington, Pa., defended an officer who killed a 100-pound pet pig that bit a woman, scared a dog and charged at the officer, saying the shooting was the first of a pet by borough police in nearly 600 animal complaints dating from 2008.
• Arturo Novoa, 31, and Katrina Layton, 34, both of Campbell, Ohio, were charged with abusing a corpse after, prosecutors say, Novoa put his dead girlfriend's body in a freezer and Layton moved into her home and began using her credit cards and caring for her dog.
• Greg Skomal, a researcher with the Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fisheries, got a close-up of the inside of a great white shark's mouth when the creature bit down on his underwater video camera attached to a pole as he tagged sharks off Cape Cod.
• Mike Meeks, police chief of Peru, Ind., said an officer was able to pull to safety a man whom online viewers were encouraging to jump as he livestreamed on Facebook his brooding on whether to leap off a bridge into the Wabash River.
