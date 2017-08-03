Police investigating after infant taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with multiple skull fractures

An infant was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock with multiple skull fractures, according to police.

In a report, the Little Rock Police Department said it received information from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children division regarding a possible first-degree battery.

The reported incident happened around 8:30 a.m. July 28 at a home in the 11600 block of Ponderosa Drive on the city's south side. Little Rock officers were called around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the boy's 38-year-old mother noticed a bruise on the child's forehead. A CT scan of his head indicated multiple injuries.

The report named a woman as a suspect, though her name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing into the child's injuries.

A call to a Little Rock police spokesman was not immediately returned for more information about the case.