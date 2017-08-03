Home / Latest News /
Police investigating after infant taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with multiple skull fractures
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
An infant was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock with multiple skull fractures, according to police.
In a report, the Little Rock Police Department said it received information from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children division regarding a possible first-degree battery.
The reported incident happened around 8:30 a.m. July 28 at a home in the 11600 block of Ponderosa Drive on the city's south side. Little Rock officers were called around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the boy's 38-year-old mother noticed a bruise on the child's forehead. A CT scan of his head indicated multiple injuries.
The report named a woman as a suspect, though her name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Thursday morning.
An investigation is ongoing into the child's injuries.
A call to a Little Rock police spokesman was not immediately returned for more information about the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police investigating after infant taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with multiple skull fractures
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.