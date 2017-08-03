Jacksonville captain promoted to battalion chief

Dewan Laws enjoys protecting others during times of tragedy and finds being a firefighter fulfilling.

His dedication was recently recognized when he was promoted June 12 from captain to battalion chief for the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Laws was also a training officer at the Fire Department before the promotion and has worked with the department for more than 19 years.

“I am very excited and proud for the opportunity to be a battalion chief with the city of Jacksonville,” Laws said.

Laws said his job allows him to work with a group of like-minded individuals who love what they do.

“We get to make a difference in people’s lives, often in times of tragedy. I chose this profession because it’s the greatest job on the planet,” he said.

Service before self is something to be passionate about, he said.

Laws said he is committed to doing his best to be a good leader and to setting a good example for those around him.

He is also focused on health and wellness and how they relate to those who share his profession.

“Unfortunately, over the years, we have had our share of deaths among members from various illnesses or events. It never ceases to amaze me how our city, department and the members come together to support each other,” he said.

Laws said he grew up in a family of firefighters.

His brother, Capt. Robert Laws, and father, Capt. Bobby Laws, both retired from the Jacksonville Fire Department.

“I admire all of the retired firefighters before me because they had all of the same dangers, demands and expectations that we currently have with less personnel, equipment, training and safety, yet they still got the job done,” Dewan Laws said. “We have this job today because of their sacrifices.”

Though Laws didn’t initially plan to become a firefighter, he realized when he was in his early 20s that he wanted to continue the family tradition.

Before working at the Jacksonville Fire Department, Laws said, he was a jeweler in the North Little Rock area.

“I always saw the joy and sense of fulfillment that they had being firefighters. I was missing that joy and fulfillment,” Laws said.

In his free time, Laws enjoys drawing, music, outdoor activities and spending time with his family and friends.

“My family lives at the ballpark due to various kids’ sports events,” he said.

Laws said the Jacksonville Fire Department stands out in customer service and professionalism, along with a departmentwide passion for fire services.

Alan Laughy, the department’s fire chief, said Laws has great interpersonal skills that are critical when leading a large team.

“When working 24 straight hours with a workforce family of 20 people, one must be approachable around the clock and be willing to resolve issues,” Laughy said. “Chief Laws performs this part of his job effortlessly.”

Laughy said Laws has a well-balanced set of skills, including experience, common sense and technical knowledge.

Laws has a unique ability to apply his skills and make good decisions for not only the Fire Department, but the citizens of Jacksonville, Laughy said.

Laughy said that when he was a captain for the Little Rock Air Force Base Fire Department years ago, he met Laws.

Laughy was participating as an evaluator in the Jacksonville Fire Department’s promotion process and said there were several people in the room, including promotion candidates.

“I said ‘good morning’ to everyone in the room. Dewan stood up, looked me in the eye and said, ‘Good morning, sir.’ We had never met,” Laughy said.

Evaluators wore business-casual clothing instead of uniforms, so Laws had no way of knowing who Laughy was, he said.

“His reaction impressed me because he knew enough to show courtesy and respect to someone who could have been a captain, chief officer or a citizen,” Laughy said.

“I knew then, whoever this man was, he had the nucleus of what is takes to be a respectful and confident communicator with anyone he encounters,” Laughy said. “I feel that is a critical element of a leader.”

Laughy said Laws volunteered to fill an open position for a training officer a few years ago and made many improvements, including increased outside-agency training classes.

Laws conducted more than 300 hours of new-hire orientation training for eight probationary firefighters, Laughy said, and also authored a grant from the Firehouse Public Safety Program, allowing the department to purchase a necessary thermal-imaging camera.

“He is an outstanding leader,” Laughy said, “and is a great example of why the Jacksonville Fire Department is the pride of the city.”

Staff writer Kayla Baugh can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or kbaugh@arkansasonline.com.