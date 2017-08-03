Arkansas inmate faces new charge involving sexual assault of teen, authorities say

An Arkansas man already serving a jail sentence has been charged with sexual assault after it was discovered he had sexual contact with a teenager last year, authorities said Thursday.

Last month, investigators with the Baxter County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police learned about inappropriate touching that took place in the summer of 2016 between 30-year-old Gary Ronald Hargett and a then-15-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Hargett, of Mountain Home, allegedly had sexual contact with the teen, and nude photos were exchanged, the release said.

A bench warrant for a charge of second-degree sexual assault was served to Hargett on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is currently serving an 89-day sentence at the Baxter County jail, online records show. He pleaded guilty in June to possessing methamphetamine and contempt of court; both charges stemming from a June 2016 arrest.

He was also sentenced to four years probation in the case.

At a Thursday court appearance, Hargett pleaded not guilty to the new sexual assault charge.

Another hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.