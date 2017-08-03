JPs appoint Edwards tax assessor

CONWAY -- The Faulkner County Quorum Court voted Monday night to appoint one of the group's former members as tax assessor.

Former Justice of the Peace Damon Edwards, a Republican, got seven votes. Whitney Doolittle, the county's assistant attorney and human-resources director, got five votes. Doolittle said she is nonpartisan. One member was absent because of illness.

Edwards succeeds Angela Hill, who recently resigned to take another job.

Under state law, Edwards cannot run for re-election because he was appointed to the position.

Edwards was a justice of the peace from 2012-16. He said he has more than 12 years of management experience.

Former Assessor Jeff Stephens, a Democrat, was nominated but got no votes.

Republican Marvin Lessmann, who was among the applicants for the job, told the Quorum Court that he was disappointed in "this whole process." He said some of the members had talked with each other about the appointment outside the meeting, which is open to the public. He said he had nothing against Doolittle or Stephens.

Lessmann said he has management expertise, has a law degree and has done "millions of valuations for businesses and homes."

State Desk on 08/03/2017