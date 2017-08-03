Keuchel loses as Rays shut out Astros

HOUSTON — Rookie Austin Pruitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays handed Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) his first loss of the season, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Logan Morrison hit a two-run home run.

Pruitt (6-2) allowed five hits in a career-high 6 1/3 innings. Steve Cishek walked one in 1 1/3 innings and Dan Jennings got the last out of the eighth before Alex Colome walked one in the ninth for his 32nd save.

Keuchel (9-1) allowed 7 hits and 3 runs in 5 innings in his second start since missing almost two months with a pinched nerve in his neck. The lefty ace was better than he was in his previous start, when he lasted just three innings, but was far from the dominant pitcher he was before his second trip to the disabled list.