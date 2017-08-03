Lane closures set for U.S. 70 today

Work on U.S. 70 in Garland County will require lane closings today and Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews installing barrier walls will require the eastbound lane of U.S. 70 between Scenic Ridge and Summit Ridge roads to be closed for about two hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Flagging operations will control traffic within the work zone, the department said. Motorists should consider alternate routes during construction, including U.S. 270.

The work is part of a $78.5 million project to widen 17.5 miles of U.S. 70 to five lanes between Interstate 30 in Benton and U.S. 70B in Hot Springs. It is now two lanes with some passing lanes. The project is expected to be completed late next year, the department said.

Metro on 08/03/2017