Trump detail fixed on Mexico's praise

WASHINGTON -- The White House conceded Wednesday that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto did not call President Donald Trump to praise his immigration policies, as Trump had claimed.

Speaking at a White House briefing, spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the topic had come up -- but in a conversation Trump and Pena Nieto had at the recent Group of 20 world leaders summit in Germany.

Trump "was referencing a conversation that they had had at the G-20 summit where they specifically talked about the issues that he referenced," she said, clarifying comments Trump had made Monday when he claimed Pena Nieto had called him to offer compliments and said fewer people were illegally entering Mexico through its southern border because of the reduction in U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

Mexico's foreign relations department said Pena Nieto remarked to Trump during a July 7 meeting at the G-20 summit that deportations of Mexicans from the United States had fallen 31 percent between January and June compared with 2016. The Mexican leader and his aides recounted his remarks as less as praise and more as a statement of fact.

Al-Qaida fighters evacuate Lebanon

BEIRUT -- More than 100 buses carrying thousands of al-Qaida-linked fighters and Syrian refugees drove from Lebanon to Syria on Wednesday, in what was the last phase of an exchange deal between Syria's al-Qaida branch and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

The departure of al-Qaida fighters from the Lebanon-Syria border came three years to the day after its fighters stormed the Lebanese border town of Arsal and captured two dozen soldiers, killing some in captivity and releasing others.

More than 7,000 Syrian refugees and gunmen, including a top al-Qaida operative in Syria known as Abu Malek al-Talli, were aboard the 113 buses that left Lebanon's Arsal region toward the Syrian border village of Fleeta, according to the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media.

The militants' and civilians' final destination will be the jihadi-held part of northwestern Syria, according to an agreement among Lebanon, Syria, Hezbollah, and Syria's al-Qaida affiliate.

Russian's remarks irritate Moldova

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Moldova has declared a Russian deputy prime minister persona non grata after remarks he made after an aborted visit to the ex-Soviet republic.

Wednesday's statement from Moldova's Foreign Ministry came after Dmitry Rogozin abandoned a trip to the country Friday after his plane was barred from entering Romanian and Hungarian airspace.

Rogozin is one of the most senior Russian officials to be slapped with an EU visa ban in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Rogozin later told the Rossiya 24 TV station that Russia would adopt "special sanctions" against Moldovan and other officials who he said had obstructed his visit.

A Section on 08/03/2017