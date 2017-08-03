Linemen wear ‘guardian caps’

University of Central Arkansas interior defensive and offensive linemen wore extra padding on the exterior of their helmets Wednesday. The padding, which looks like the rectangular pads that line the inside of the helmet, is called a “guardian cap” and is intended to reduce concussions.

The cap is worn by over 60,000 football and lacrosse players nationwide, and it is also worn by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville football team.

UCA’s interior linemen first began to wear them during spring practice, and Coach Steve Campbell said no player since has had a concussion during practice. Normally, Campbell said, he expects anywhere from zero to four concussions in a month of spring practice.

“You hate for a player to get a concussion when he doesn’t have to,” Campbell said. “It just made sense. Why wouldn’t you if you can?”