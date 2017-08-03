Magic Springs hosting hit-maker Josh Turner

Country crooner Josh Turner will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in Timberwood Amphitheater at Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs. Season tickets (plus tax) are $69.99; adult one-day tickets are $54.99; and tickets for children under 48 inches tall and adults 55 and over are $36.99. Reserved seats are an additional $8 or $10. Parking is $10.

Turner, 39, grew up in Hannah, S.C., and began his musical career in 1994. By 2001, he had debuted on the Grand Ole Opry.

He scored his first No. 1 single with "Your Man" in 2005 and followed that with "Would You Go With Me" in 2006, "Why Don't We Just Dance" in 2009 and "All Over Me" in 2010. His debut album, Long Black Train, came out in 2003. He has since released five more studio albums, the latest of which, Deep South, came out March 10, and 2007's Live at the Ryman.

Timberwood Amphitheater, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 east), Hot Springs, (501) 624-0100, magicsprings.com

...

William Clark Green will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Crobot, along with opening act, Royal Thunder, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room. Admission is $15.

Brother Andy & His Big Damn Mouth, along with opening act Attagirl, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.

Tab Benoit will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

The Not Festival will feature Opera, Half Sestina 811, Sulac, Jay Abbott From Cabot, Live Bait Machine and Paul Carr, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Gallery 26 in Little Rock. Admission is free.

Organizer Jerry Colburn reports the Not Festival -- where experimental music may or may not be played -- was last held nine years ago.

Gallery 26, 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1, Little Rock, (501) 664-8996, gallery26.com

...

Rapper KA$H DOLL will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at the Metroplex in Little Rock. Admission ranges from $20 to $600.

Metroplex, Interstate 430 at Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock, (501) 681-7552, metroplexlive.com

...

Leisure Club will perform at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern. Philip Martin and Bad Boyfriends will open. Admission is $7.

Lightnin' Malcolm will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Jason will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Pamela K. Ward will perform at 9 today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Brian & Nick will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Big Dam Horns will perform at 9 Friday. Admission is $5 after 9.

Ben Byers will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Earl & Them will perform at 9 on Saturday. Admission is $5 after 9.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

The Salty Dogs will perform at 10 p.m. today at The Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

The Tumbling Wheels, with Jason Willmon, will perform at 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

The Ben Miller Band will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Elise Davis will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Samarra Samone will perform at 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

The club will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a "Boogie Woogie Dance Party," featuring Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660 southonmain.com

...

Freakshow Peepshow will perform at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

Cosmocean will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

KALO will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

The Everly Brothers Experience will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Woodlands Auditorium in Hot Springs Village. Admission is $25.

The Zmed Brothers -- Zachary and Dylan Zmed -- created a show in tribute to a legendary 1950s-era brother duo, The Everly Brothers.

Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village, (501) 922-4231, HSVTicketSales.com.

Weekend on 08/03/2017