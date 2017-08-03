Man dies trying to save 2 kids in NLR house fire

A man died while trying to save children from a house fire in North Little Rock on Wednesday morning, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

Chief John Plasterer of the North Little Rock Fire Department said a call about a blaze in a single-story home in the 200 block of West 13th Street arrived around 12:45 a.m.

A woman and a man who noticed the fire while sitting outside ran into the burning house to rescue two children, according to the Fire Department.

The woman was able to rescue the children and get out of the burning structure, but the man did not, Plasterer said. The man reportedly died after breathing in toxic smoke near the blaze's origin.

An update on the conditions of the woman and the children was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

The man's identity was being withheld, pending notification of his family members.

The cause of the fire had not been determined by later Wednesday, though it is initially believed to have started from a faulty cord to an air-conditioning unit in a bedroom, Plasterer said.

