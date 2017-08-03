Man knocked out, robbed while pumping gas in Little Rock, he tells police

A man told police that he was robbed and assaulted by two people while fueling his vehicle Wednesday morning at a gas station in Little Rock.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 5:15 a.m. to the Community Market convenience store at 1901 Wright Ave. The robbery had reportedly happened about 15 minutes before the call.

The 27-year-old victim told officers that he was knocked out during the robbery and could only remember someone grabbing him by his hair and pulled him into the back of his black 2005 Cadillac CTS.

The robbers told him to count to 20 before he got back up, he said. After the time frame had passed, the victim said, he drove until he ran out of gas at the intersection of Asher Avenue and South Martin Street.

Listed as stolen were about $500 worth of clothing, $60 in cash and a cellphone.

Police noted that the victim had several knots on his head and complained of neck pain. He was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

No suspect information was immediately available, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.