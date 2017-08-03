Home / Entertainment /
MUSIC
McGraw, Hill cancel show at Verizon
This article was published today at 1:49 a.m.
The Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Soul2Soul concert for today at Verizon Arena has been canceled.
According to a news release from Verizon Arena, "Hill has been put on two days of vocal rest. ... Tim & Faith adore their fans and are so sorry to disappoint them."
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Visit ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000.
The tour will resume Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., at the Bridgestone Arena.
Weekend on 08/03/2017
Print Headline: McGraw, Hill cancel show at Verizon
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: McGraw, Hill cancel show at Verizon
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.