Thursday, August 03, 2017, 1:57 a.m.

MUSIC

McGraw, Hill cancel show at Verizon

This article was published today at 1:49 a.m.

The Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Soul2Soul concert for today at Verizon Arena has been canceled.

According to a news release from Verizon Arena, "Hill has been put on two days of vocal rest. ... Tim & Faith adore their fans and are so sorry to disappoint them."

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Visit ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000.

The tour will resume Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., at the Bridgestone Arena.

Weekend on 08/03/2017

