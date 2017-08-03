McGraw, Hill cancel show at Verizon

The Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Soul2Soul concert for today at Verizon Arena has been canceled.

According to a news release from Verizon Arena, "Hill has been put on two days of vocal rest. ... Tim & Faith adore their fans and are so sorry to disappoint them."

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Visit ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000.

The tour will resume Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., at the Bridgestone Arena.

Weekend on 08/03/2017