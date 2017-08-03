Blast rips private school; 2 bodies found

MINNEAPOLIS — At least two people died in a natural gas explosion Wednesday at a private school in Minneapolis, authorities said.

The first body was found in the rubble of a building that partially collapsed during the explosion at the Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel said during a news conference. The Christian college-prep school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school said Wednesday evening that longtime receptionist Ruth Berg died in the blast and that janitor John Carlson remained unaccounted for.

A second body was found later Wednesday, though authorities didn’t specify whether it was Carlson.

Four adults were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries, at Hennepin County Medical Center. They suffered injuries ranging from head injuries and broken bones to cuts from debris, according to Dr. Jim Miner, the hospital’s chief of emergency medicine.

Contractors were doing work on the building at the time of the blast, which investigators determined was caused by a gas explosion, according to Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

Air Force sends ICBM up in test run

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.

The 30th Space Wing says the Minuteman 3 missile launched at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

An Air Force statement said the test would show the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system.

Minuteman missiles are regularly tested with launches from Vandenberg that send unarmed re-entry vehicles 4,200 miles across the Pacific to a target area at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The latest U.S. launches come amid tensions with North Korea as that nation develops its own ICBMs.

Flight data on North Korea’s most recent test, conducted Friday, showed that a broad part of the mainland United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now in range of Pyongyang’s weapons, according to analysts.

2nd city pulls SUVs over gas-leak fears

GALVESTON, Texas — A city in southeast Texas has taken dozens of Ford Explorer SUVs out of service because of concerns about carbon monoxide leaks.

Galveston announced Tuesday that it’s pulling more than 30 vehicles from service. Most of them are used by the Police Department.

Ford Motor Co. officials have said there could be dangerous leaks in some of the vehicles that have been modified for police use. The leaks could cause carbon monoxide to enter an SUV’s cab.

Company officials said it will pay to repair the leaks in police vehicles.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas. Exposure to it can cause headaches, dizziness, unconsciousness and death.

Last week Austin police pulled nearly 400 Ford Explorer patrol vehicles off the streets because of similar concerns.

Derailment empties Pennsylvania town

HYNDMAN, Pa. — Nearly three dozen cars of a freight train carrying hazardous materials careened off the tracks in a small Pennsylvania town Wednesday, igniting fires in some rail cars and a garage and forcing emergency officials to evacuate the whole town.

No injuries were reported.

At least 32 cars on the CSX freight train derailed about 5 a.m. in Hyndman, about 100 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, said CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle. The train was traveling from Chicago to Selkirk, N.Y.

At least one car containing liquid petroleum gas and one containing molten sulfur leaked and caught fire, Doolittle said. A residential garage struck during the derailment also caught fire, officials said.

It was not immediately known what caused the train to run off the rails, and the fire continued to burn hours after the derailment.

Bedford County 911 coordinator Harry Corley said officials ordered everyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment to leave hours after the derailment. The order encompasses the entire town of Hyndman, and residents have been directed to a local church for help with lodging and food.