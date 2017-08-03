On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: If we repent of our sins (as the Bible says we're supposed to do), does this mean that if we ever commit another sin, we'll lose our salvation? I worry about this.

DEAR E.F.: One of the devil's oldest tricks is to make us believe that God will turn against us and take away our salvation if we ever commit another sin. But it simply isn't true.

The reason is because when He died on the cross, Jesus Christ became the final and complete sacrifice for all our sins -- without exception. Remember: Jesus Christ was without sin, because He was God in human flesh -- and God cannot sin. But on the cross, all our sins were transferred to Him, and He took upon Himself all our guilt and all our condemnation. He didn't die for some of our sins -- He died for them all. The Bible says, "In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins" (Ephesians 1:7).

Don't trust yourself or your own goodness for your salvation -- for you and I can never be good enough. Instead, trust Christ and what He has already done for you. By His death and resurrection He bought your salvation -- and now He offers it to you as a gift. By a simple prayer of faith ask Christ to come into your life and save you -- and He will.

Then ask God to help you follow Christ every day -- not out of fear, but out of joy and thankfulness. In addition, ask Him to help you trust His promise to save you and take you to Heaven when you die. God's promise is for you: "This is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. Whoever has the Son has life" (1 John 5:11-12).

