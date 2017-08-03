Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 03, 2017, 11:23 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTO: Driver loses control of pickup, hits side of Arkansas church

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.

the-sentinel-recordrichard-rasmussen-hot-springs-police-service-assistant-kristin-brown-works-the-scene-of-a-one-vehicle-wreck-that-occurred-around-11-am-wednesday

The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen Hot Springs Police Service Assistant Kristin Brown works the scene of a one-vehicle wreck that occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday.


A 65-year-old Arkansas driver lost control of his pickup and hit the side of a church Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Carl Nolen of Hot Springs was reportedly driving a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup west on Avery Street when he veered to the right and struck Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 198 Avery St. in Hot Springs.

Hot Springs Police Department officer said it was a "noninjury medical related" incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Driver loses control of pickup, hits side of Arkansas church

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online