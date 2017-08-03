Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Driver loses control of pickup, hits side of Arkansas church
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
A 65-year-old Arkansas driver lost control of his pickup and hit the side of a church Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Carl Nolen of Hot Springs was reportedly driving a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup west on Avery Street when he veered to the right and struck Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 198 Avery St. in Hot Springs.
Hot Springs Police Department officer said it was a "noninjury medical related" incident.
