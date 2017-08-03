LR police ID teen sought in slaying

Police on Wednesday identified the teen they are seeking in the fatal shooting of a North Little Rock man at a Little Rock apartment complex.

Jasper Singleton, 19, is wanted in the death of 43-year-old Steven McPherson, police said in a news release. His mode of transportation and current whereabouts are unknown, and the Little Rock Police Department said Singleton should be considered armed and dangerous.

McPherson was found about 7 p.m. July 27, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a unit of the Big Country Chateau apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road. Authorities say he later died at UAMS Medical Center.

McPherson's death was the 35th reported homicide in Little Rock this year and is among five reported in Arkansas' capital city in less than a week.

Man charged after apron fire, injury

A Jacksonville man was charged with reckless burning Tuesday after he caught his apron on fire, scorched someone else's leg with it, and later flung a bottle of lighter fluid at a wall, police said.

A Jacksonville police officer was sent to the home of 20-year-old Marcus Porch on Galloway Circle sometime before 8:30 p.m., according to a police report.

Porch told the officer that he and a few other people were inside the house when an argument started. Porch had been "playing" with a lighter and accidentally caught his apron on fire, he reportedly told police.

He took the burning apron off and went outside, which is how another person got a burn on her leg, Porch told police.

After he returned, he started "playing" with a bottle of lighter fluid, he said.

The argument continued, and Porch threw the bottle of lighter fluid at the wall, police said.

Porch was charged with reckless burning and second-degree domestic battery, both felonies, as well as endangering the welfare of a minor, a misdemeanor.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $1,350 bond, online records show.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Metro on 08/03/2017