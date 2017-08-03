Woman tells police she was beaten, held hostage until balcony escape; Little Rock man arrested

A Little Rock man was arrested after a woman told officers that she was beaten multiple times and held hostage at his apartment until she escaped off a balcony, police said.

Officers were sent to the Pleasant Ridge apartments off of Cantrell Road sometime before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

When they arrived, a woman told officers that 25-year-old Ricardo Ford assaulted her multiple times and would not allow her to leave the apartment at 11700 Pleasant Ridge Road. She was held at the residence from late Monday until she escaped off a balcony Tuesday morning, she told police.

The woman's limbs and mouth were heavily bruised, police said. There were also marks around her neck.

Ford faces a charge of aggravated assault of a family or household member, a felony.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

A court date is scheduled for Wednesday