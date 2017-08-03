Home / Latest News /
Arkansan arrested after driving erratically, lying about how passenger got shot, police say
By Emma Pettit
An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after police say he drove frantically down a Fayetteville street and lied about how a passenger in the vehicle got shot, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Dedrick Earl Roberts, 21, of Lexa was reportedly stopped for speeding and driving erratically around 4 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
In the back seat of Roberts' vehicle was a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the paper reported.
Roberts reportedly told officers that a passenger in the back seat shot another passenger before fleeing. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story, the 21-year-old claimed he was driving fast through traffic to take the victim to the hospital.
Another witness in the vehicle instead said the injured man shot himself with a shotgun, the paper reported.
Roberts was charged with filing a false police report and endangering the welfare of a minor. He is being held at the Washington County jail without bail.
