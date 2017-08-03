Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 03, 2017, 12:16 p.m.

Arkansan arrested after driving erratically, lying about how passenger got shot, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.

dedrick-roberts

PHOTO BY WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Dedrick Roberts

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after police say he drove frantically down a Fayetteville street and lied about how a passenger in the vehicle got shot, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Dedrick Earl Roberts, 21, of Lexa was reportedly stopped for speeding and driving erratically around 4 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In the back seat of Roberts' vehicle was a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the paper reported.

Roberts reportedly told officers that a passenger in the back seat shot another passenger before fleeing. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story, the 21-year-old claimed he was driving fast through traffic to take the victim to the hospital.

Another witness in the vehicle instead said the injured man shot himself with a shotgun, the paper reported.

Roberts was charged with filing a false police report and endangering the welfare of a minor. He is being held at the Washington County jail without bail.

Read the full Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story here.

