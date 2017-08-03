Home / Latest News /
Police: Woman taped up 92-year-old man, stole his debit card
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
NASHUA, N.H. — Police say a New Hampshire woman broke into a 92-year-old man's home, restrained him with duct tape and stole his debit card to withdraw money from banks and go shopping.
Police say 51-year-old Maryanne Jacobsmeyer of Nashua was arrested Wednesday in the June 8 break-in. She is also accused of breaking into the nonagenarian's home two days earlier when the man wasn't at home.
Police said Jacobsmeyer has a record of theft-related convictions.
She is jailed on $250,000 bail and faces arraignment Thursday on charges of kidnapping, robbery, burglary, falsifying physical evidence, unauthorized taking, habitual offender and theft.
