Razorbacks pick up 4th Texan for 2018

Athlete Maureese Wren visited the Arkansas Razorbacks on July 27, and it didn't take long for him to know he wanted to be a Razorback.

On Wednesday, he publicly announced his oral commitment to the Hogs.

After talking to Coach Bret Bielema and outside linebackers coach Chad Walker, he was sold.

"I thought it was a good fit, and what Coach B and coach Walker were saying to me it all kind of made sense," Wren said. "The plan they have for me to play outside linebacker and as a goal-line receiver. I really fell in love with them when they said that."

Wren, 6-4, 216 pounds of Mesquite (Texas) Horn picked the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville over scholarship offers from Missouri, Baylor, Colorado, Washington, Utah and numerous others.

He and Bielema developed a good relaltionship.

"We've been really cool," Wren said. "I know he has great relationships with his players and that stood out to me knowing that he really believes in his players."

He noticed how Bielema interacts with his players when he attended practice.

"When they're down, he's always picking them up and telling them to try harder and he believes in them," Wren said.

Mesquite Horn Coach Mike Overton said Wren will play both ways during his senior year.

"He's a really good athlete," Overton said. "For us, he's going to play on both sides of the ball as a receiver, which he has great skills as a receiver. Also he's going to play linebacker for us. He has that capacity because he's such a good athlete and has good instincts."

Wren has played mostly receiver for the Jaguars, but Overton said Wren is fond of defense.

"I know he has fun playing defense, and he loves rushing the passer and he's almost unblockable," Overton said. "I look for him to have a huge year for us."

Arkansas running backs coach Reggie Mitchell and Walker liked what they saw of Wren during the Texas A&M-Commerce satellite camp June 17. The Hogs extended a scholarship offer two days later.

He is the No. 12 commitment for the 2018 class and the fourth Texan to pledge to the Hogs.

Sports on 08/03/2017