Recruiting Thursday: Arkansas in a good spot with forward Josh Leblanc

Highly regarded forward Josh Leblanc said on the Recruiting Thursday radio show he'll announce his top three schools next week and Arkansas was in a good spot.

He said assistant Scotty Thurman was one of the coaches recruiting him the hardest.

Leblanc, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, UAB, South Florida, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Georgetown, Houston and St. John's.

He was recently named the Defensive Player of the Year on the Under Armour circuit while playing for Louisiana Elite.