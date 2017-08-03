Home /
Recruiting Thursday: Arkansas in a good spot with forward Josh Leblanc
This article was published August 3, 2017 at 11:50 p.m.
Highly regarded forward Josh Leblanc said on the Recruiting Thursday radio show he'll announce his top three schools next week and Arkansas was in a good spot.
He said assistant Scotty Thurman was one of the coaches recruiting him the hardest.
Leblanc, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, UAB, South Florida, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Georgetown, Houston and St. John's.
He was recently named the Defensive Player of the Year on the Under Armour circuit while playing for Louisiana Elite.
