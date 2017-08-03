Recruiting Thursday: Hog commit Maureese Wren overjoyed with decision

Arkansas' newest football commitment Maureese Wren had a hard time hiding his joy of being a Razorback while a guest on the Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Wren, 6-4, 216 pounds of Mesquite, (Texas) Horn picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri, Baylor, Colorado, Washington, Utah and numerous others. He said his father was won over by the Hogs as soon as they arrived for last week's visit

He also said he's ready to start recruiting other Texas prospects to Fayetteville, including some teammates.