Robbers with stun gun, handgun steal cash from Little Rock residents, police say

Robbers wielding a stun gun and a handgun stole cash from a Little Rock resident last week, according to a police report.

Police were sent at 11:08 p.m. to 5400 W. 25th St. on July 27 and spoke with a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

The victims told police that they met at the location to catch up with one another when a white Toyota 4Runner with at least four people inside pulled up next to them.

One of the people inside the SUV brandished a stun gun while another with a mask on took out a handgun, and they demanded money, the victims told police.

The 25-year-old man handed over $25 in cash, and the SUV headed south on Fair Park Boulevard, the report said.

No suspects were named on the report.