Sheriff's office: Arkansas takes chain saws, weed eaters, traffic vest from old county job

An ex-Garland County employee was arrested Tuesday after authorities accused him of slicing through a fence to take chain saws, weed eaters and a traffic vest from his former employer, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

On July 19, the Garland County Road Department reported that someone broke into a secured area at 151 Centennial Drive by cutting a hole in the fence, the paper reported.

Two chain saws, two weed trimmers and a yellow traffic vest were said to be missing from three vehicles.

After reviewing security footage, the Garland County sheriff's office said the person in the video looked like a former road department employee, 19-year-old Andrew Vincent of Hot Springs.

Vincent had worked for the department for several months, and he and the man on the video had "the same walk and mannerisms," according to an affidavit cited by the paper.

Vincent faces two counts of breaking and entering and one count of theft of property.

He was released on a $7,500 bond, the paper reported.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 14.

