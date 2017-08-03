Home / Latest News /
Shooting at North Little Rock home leaves man hurt, police say
This article was published today at 4:04 p.m. Updated today at 4:45 p.m.
The North Little Rock Police Department is responding to a shooting in a residential area that left a man hurt.
Sgt. Brian Dedrick, an agency spokesman, said officers were called around 3:40 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of West 23rd Street.
That address is a few blocks west of North Little Rock High School.
The adult male victim was reported shot in the leg, Dedrick said. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.
