St. Joseph School Bazaar set for Friday, Saturday

The 105th annual St. Joseph School Bazaar in Conway will be back Friday and Saturday with tried-and-true activities that include a midway, boxed lunches, an online auction and a raffle for a new vehicle.

“All proceeds go to the school to bring tuition costs down for every student,” said Jason Covington, chairman of the Bazaar Executive Committee for the second year in a row.

Food fills up a big part of the fundraiser.

The boxed lunches, which are always in high demand, will be available from

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday from the school cafeteria at Front Street and College Avenue. A boxed lunch costs $9 and includes spaghetti, Jerry’s homemade brats, green beans and a roll. An assortment of sinful desserts can be added for $1. Delivery orders, due by 5 p.m. today, may be emailed to boxlunch@conwaycorp.net.

Spaghetti dinners and fried-chicken dinners will be served from 5-8 p.m. Friday

in St. Joseph Parish Hall on the campus in downtown Conway. Dinner is $13 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-11; ages 5 and younger eat free.

In addition to food, a big draw each year is a raffle for a new vehicle. This year, the grand prize is a 2017 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe.

Tickets — at $2 each, six for $10, 18 for $20 or 100 for $100 — are available at various locations, including the St. Joseph Parish office, 1115 College Ave., and the St. Joseph Endowment office, 1315 College Ave. Call (501) 327-6568 for more information. Tickets will also be sold at the midway, and the raffle drawing will be Saturday at the close of the bazaar.

Second place is $500; and third place is $250.

The car isn’t the only prize available. Live and silent auctions were combined and successfully moved to an online auction last year, Covington said.

Items this year include a one-hour sightseeing flight for up to three passengers, diamond earrings, and a handmade wooden cross by parishioner Lucas Strack, as well as Teresa Mallett’s “famous” cinnamon rolls, a guided duck hunt and a reserved pew for Christmas Eve, Easter and

St. Joseph graduation Masses. Go online at sjsbazaar.weebly.com to find the auction link. The auction will close at 8 p.m. Saturday.

More items will be available on Raffle Row at the midway, including jewelry, original art, $500 cash and a photography gift certificate. A custom-built shed on Raffle Row is the grand prize, said Kathy Denys, co-chairwoman of Raffle Row.

“Some young guys got together in the parish and all donated,” Denys said. The men were Greg Hiegel, Jason Kordsmeier, Tim Coney and Randy Burt, all of Conway.

“These four young guys contributed to make it be perfect,” she said. “It’s built solid like a house.”

It has a custom-made front door, and St. Joseph students are adding a removable yellow tube slide to the side of the structure.

“It’s a play shed, or ‘he’ shed or ‘she’ shed, or possibly a pet shed,” she said.

Of course, there is no telling what shoppers will find at the year-round St. Joseph Flea Market on campus. Flea-market hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The midway, a longtime tradition, will be available Friday and Saturday on the school grounds.

It will open at 5:30 p.m. both days and usually goes until 10 to 11 p.m., Covington said.

Games and booths will include the simple go-fish game, in which participants get a can fishing pole and throw the line over a wall to “hook” candy and toys. Another favorite of the little ones is the duck pond, where floating plastic ducks have numbers on the bottom that correspond to prizes. Kids pay to pick up a duck and win a prize.

Teenagers and adults — including Covington — flock to games like the ham-and-bacon stand. Festivalgoers pay to get a wooden paddle with a number on it, and when all the paddles have been spoken for, a numbered wheel determines the winner.

“I enjoy the ham-and-bacon and the sausage-and-cheese booths,” Covington said.

The food at the midway includes hamburgers, hot dogs and Jerry’s brats, but a variety of carnival-type fare will be available, such as corn dogs and funnel cakes.

Live music, an addition to last year’s midway, will be back again.

“It’ll be some parishioners,” he said. “There are different bands at church, and it’ll be members of those.”

Covington said the bazaar often serves as a homecoming for St. Joseph School alumni who have moved away but still have family in the area and come to visit.

Both Catholics and non-Catholics are invited to attend the family-friendly festival, he said.

“It’s for the whole community,” Covington said. “We’re going to have great weather this weekend, supposed to. It’s a lot of family, fun and food. One-hundred and five years — it’s just a tradition.”

Nicole Rappold, director of development for the school, agreed.

“We hope the community at large wants to come out and have a good time with us,” she said. “We appreciate the Conway community for supporting us for 105 years now. We’d love to see some new faces.”

