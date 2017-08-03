State finance department employee went 99 mph on I-430, charged with DWI, police say

A state finance department employee was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday after he sped past a state police trooper on Interstate 430, according to a police report.

Nicholas Gerald Owen, 27, of Little Rock was driving on I-430 near the Shackleford Road exit in Pulaski County sometime before 9:40 p.m., according to a police report.

Owen reportedly sped past a police trooper at 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper pulled the 27-year-old over and could smell intoxicants, the report said.

Owen was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, refusing to submit, reckless driving and speeding, all misdemeanors.

Owen is an Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration employee who was hired in August 2015, spokesman Scott Hardin said in an email. Hardin declined to provide further comment, saying the matter is a "personnel issue."

Owen's bail was set at $6,600, and he is not currently listed on the Pulaski County jail roster, according to the online roster.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.