BASEBALL

Bryant takes regional opener

NEW ORLEANS — Seth Tucker drove in two runs and scored twice as the Bryant Black Sox topped Columbia, Tenn., 9-6 on Wednesday in the opening game of the American Legion Mid-South Regional at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Tied at 2-2, the Black Sox (35-6) used a leadoff double by Dylan Hurt, six singles and two Columbia errors to produce a seven-run sixth inning.

Alex Shurtleff picked up the victory, going 5 2/3 innings while giving up 5 hits and 1 earned run. Shurtleff struck out three and walked one. Boston Heil threw three scoreless innings and picked up the save.

Bryant will play Desrehan, La., in today’s second round at 4:30 p.m. Desrehan defeated Ottawa, Kan., 13-1 on Wednesday.

The Black Sox outhit Columbia 15-14 with Hurt, Aaron Orender and Scott Schmidt all going 3 for 5.

Columbia’s James Hale and Hunter Whitwell hit one-out, back-to-back singles in the eighth inning to get the potential tying run to the plate, but Heil got Brady Johnson and pinch hitter Noah Brock on infield pops.

— Tim Cooper

Sheridan pitcher commits to Hogs

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville received a commitment Wednesday from one of the state’s top pitching prospects.

Sheridan right-hander Tyler Cacciatori became the Razorbacks’ third commitment in the class of 2020. Cabot outfielder Clayton Gray and Bowie, Texas, infielder Heston Tole previously committed. Cacciatori and Gray are teammates on the Arkansas Prospects summer team.

“He just kept pushing me to commit,” Cacciatori said of Gray. “He kept reminding me that there is no better Division I place to commit in the United States.”

Cacciatori is rated the state’s No. 1 pitcher and No. 2 prospect overall in his class by PrepBaseballReport.com. As a freshman, Cacciatori threw a no-hitter during a game against El Dorado. His high school team won the Class 6A state championship. Arkansas offered Cacciatori in December. He also had received a scholarship offer from Kentucky and was drawing interest from Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Alabama.